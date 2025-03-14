OSCAR SUDI blasts MUSALIA MUDAVADI over ‘elitist’ behavior – ‘Huwezi muona kwa matanga ya maskini”

Friday, March 14, 2025 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has criticized Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, accusing him of being out of touch with ordinary Kenyans.
Speaking at a funeral, Sudi claimed Mudavadi only attends
burials of the wealthy, questioning why he merely sent condolences instead of
showing up in person if he truly was a friend of the deceased.
He argued that Mudavadi would have attended the ceremony had
the deceased been rich.
In a sarcastic remark, Sudi suggested that very few people
will make it to heaven, labeling Mudavadi a "fake friend."
