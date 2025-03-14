OSCAR SUDI blasts MUSALIA MUDAVADI over ‘elitist’ behavior – ‘Huwezi muona kwa matanga ya maskini”







Friday, March 14, 2025 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has criticized Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, accusing him of being out of touch with ordinary Kenyans.

Speaking at a funeral, Sudi claimed Mudavadi only attends burials of the wealthy, questioning why he merely sent condolences instead of showing up in person if he truly was a friend of the deceased.

He argued that Mudavadi would have attended the ceremony had the deceased been rich.

In a sarcastic remark, Sudi suggested that very few people will make it to heaven, labeling Mudavadi a "fake friend."

Watch the video below.

Oscar Sudi has a message to Musalia Mudavadi. pic.twitter.com/RBYSpa3yNE — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) March 13, 2025

