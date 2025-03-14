Hundreds of jobless Kenyan youths turn up for a job interview at Ashaki Gardens - Unemployment is a big problem in the country (VIDEO)







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Hundreds of jobless youths flocked to Ashaki Gardens along Thika Road after the management of the popular entertainment joint advertised vacant positions for waiters and waitresses.

Reports indicate that only 10 positions were available but hundreds of youths turned up, hoping to get the job.

The job seekers, who woke up early to compete for the slots, waited patiently in the long queue that extended from the entertainment joint’s main office, through the parking lot and towards the nearby Thika Superhighway.

The trending video shows the worsening unemployment crisis in the country, which has left thousands of Kenyans struggling to meet their basic needs.

Watch the video.

Hundreds of jobless Kenyan youths turn up for a job interview at Ashaki Gardens - Unemployment is a big problem in the country pic.twitter.com/91GI54bv9u — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 14, 2025

