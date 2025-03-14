He was a generous man - Locals mourn the elderly mzungu who was knocked down by RUTO’s motorcade while going to a nearby mosque for prayers







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Authorities have confirmed that the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle within President William Ruto’s motorcade on March 13th was Edgar Charles Frederick, a 75-year-old British national who was widely known in the area for his interactions with traders and his longstanding support for vulnerable residents.

The incident took place near Adams Arcade along Ngong Road as the presidential convoy moved through the city during what marked the fourth day of Ruto’s tour focused on urban development, with those present at the scene describing a fast-moving motorcade that did not come to a halt following the impact.

In an official statement on Thursday, National Police Service Spokesperson Michael Muchiri indicated that the body of the deceased had been transported to Lee Funeral Home, where post-mortem examinations and further inquiries would be conducted as part of the broader process to establish responsibility for the fatal collision.

According to Muchiri, the vehicle believed to have been involved has undergone a formal inspection, while the driver, who is attached to the office of the Nairobi Regional Coordinator, has been granted temporary release on cash bail as legal procedures continue, with an appearance in court expected at a later stage.

Eyewitnesses reported that Frederick was making his way to a nearby mosque for prayers at the time of the accident, a routine that many in the neighbourhood were familiar with, as he was known for assisting destitute families by providing them with meals and financial aid, a fact confirmed by several traders and residents who recalled his generosity.

One woman who had interacted with him only a day before the incident described how she had been able to purchase meals for her family using money he had handed her, a testament to his longstanding role in supporting those struggling with hardship along Ngong Road.

Multiple people who were present when the accident occurred stated that at least two vehicles within the convoy were travelling at high speed when one struck the elderly pedestrian, with another vehicle in the procession running over him moments later, causing instant death as horrified bystanders watched.

Video clips that surfaced online shortly after the tragedy captured the urgency of the moment, with members of the public reacting in shock as the motorcade moved forward without stopping, while further recordings taken moments later depicted a gathering crowd expressing dismay at the unfolding scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST