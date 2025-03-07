ODM Youth Leader KASMUEL MCOURE dismisses ex-CJ DAVID MARAGA's 2027 presidential bid - ‘I can’t trust him’

Friday,
March 7, 2025 - Former Gen Z activist turned ODM youth league leader,
Kasmuel McOure, has dismissed former Chief Justice David Maraga’s 2027
presidential ambitions, arguing that his chance to prove himself to Kenyans has
long passed.
Speaking on Citizen TV’s Daybreak
show on Friday, McOure scrutinized Maraga’s tenure, particularly his decision
to annul the 2017 presidential election, an unprecedented move, only to later
accept what he termed a “sham” repeat election.
He also criticized Maraga for failing
to push for the dissolution of Parliament when it refused to implement the
two-thirds gender rule.
"I cannot trust him with the
presidency because he had a chance to prove himself and didn’t take it. He
annulled an election but then accepted a sham election afterward," McOure
argued.
He maintained that Kenya’s governance
issues stem from systemic failures rather than individual leaders.
“He presided over an unconstitutional
Parliament and merely issued an advisory without enforcing real change.
“The problem isn’t just who holds the
presidency, it’s the system itself.”
McOure further insisted that leadership
requires more than political rhetoric, suggesting Maraga is unprepared for the
realities of politics.
“He’s stepping into the political
arena, but he’ll soon realize that lip service isn’t enough.”
“We need a leader who will drive real
systemic change.”
Maraga, speaking at the People’s
Dialogue Festival on March 6th, had emphasized that his top
priority as President would be ensuring every Kenyan obeys the law.Bottom of Form
