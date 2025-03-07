Ex-CJ DAVID MAGARA excites Kenyans as he reveals how he would run the country as president - See reactions!







Friday, March 7, 2025 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has ignited speculation about a potential 2027 presidential bid after making bold remarks on governance and leadership.

Speaking at the People’s Dialogue Festival at Uhuru Park on Thursday, Maraga emphasized that Kenya’s governance issues - and Africa’s broader challenges - stem from a culture of lawlessness.

He stated that if elected President, his top priority would be ensuring all Kenyans uphold the rule of law.

Maraga, often mentioned as a possible successor to President William Ruto due to his strong stance on national issues, argued that corruption remains Africa’s greatest challenge, and strict adherence to the Constitution is the only way to eliminate it.

“If I were given the privilege to govern this country, I would get everybody to obey the law. The moment you are obeying the law, everything will fall into place,” he asserted.

Maraga criticized Kenya’s leadership for mismanaging public funds and operating without transparency.

He stressed that adherence to legal financial processes would prevent fund misappropriation, ensuring smoother national operations.

He also condemned excessive taxation, arguing that a transparent government wouldn’t need to overburden citizens.

“You are given resources for the welfare of the people, but you take it all for yourself. If a government is honest and accountable, citizens will willingly support it financially,” he stated.

While Maraga has not explicitly declared his presidential ambitions, his latest remarks have fueled public debate, with some Kenyans expressing excitement over the possibility of his candidacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST