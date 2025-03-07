PHOTOs!! DCI parades the faces of 3 men wanted in connection with the brutal murder of British businessman CAMPBELL SCOTT - See the amount of money they withdrew from his bank accounts







Friday, March 7, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is calling upon members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of three suspects linked to the brutal murder of 58-year-old Briton, Campbell Scott, whose partially decomposed body was found on February 22nd, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County.

Scott had arrived in the country just days earlier to attend a business conference.

Following the heinous crime and subsequent dumping of his body, the trio Benard Mbunga Mbusu, Samuel Musembi Kamitu, and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa alias Edu fled and have since gone into hiding.

Detectives believed that 12,000 euros (over Ksh 1.6 million) was drained from Scott’s bank accounts by his killers.

Detectives made that discovery after detaining Alex Mutua Kithuka and Albunus Mutinda Nzioki, who had both used the deceased’s bank cards after he was killed.

Scott was last seen leaving an upmarket gay club in Westlands in the company of an unidentified man.

They took a taxi across the city to a flat in the Pipeline slums.

There, police believe Scott was tortured and forced to reveal details of his bank account details before he was killed, put in a car and dumped in the forest.

Herdsmen discovered the body in a green sack stuffed with pineapples.

His wrists and ankles had been tied with green nylon rope and his face badly injured, possibly by acid, in an attempt to disguise his identity.

Below are photos of the suspects on the run.

