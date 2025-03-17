No Thank You! Why RUTO has declined invitation to be driven in a rally car ahead of this year’s Safari Rally!

Monday, March 17,
2025 - President William Ruto has politely declined an invitation to be
driven in a rally car ahead of this year’s Safari Rally, choosing instead to
enjoy the spectacle as a spectator.
The World Rally Championship (WRC) returns to Naivasha for
the fifth consecutive year, running from March 20 to March 23, with over
100,000 fans expected to attend.
In a bid to promote the much-anticipated event, Ruto
appeared in a video alongside Kenyan rally driver Minesh Rathod, emphasizing
the significance of the race.
"The rally is important because it gives us an
opportunity to showcase Kenya as a sporting destination. It also allows Kenyans
to unwind and celebrate our drivers," Ruto remarked.
Rathod, set to compete in the NR4 class with his Mitsubishi
Lancer Evo X, extended an offer for the President to hop into his car for a
spin.
However, Ruto quickly declined, citing past experiences.
"No. That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. Pale
mambo si vile unaona.”
“Wale marafiki wangu walinipigia kelele sana.”
“Please let me just come as a spectator," Ruto
responded, alluding to an incident in 2023 when he was taken on a high-speed
ride.
During last year’s event, Ruto was driven by French rally
driver Pierre-Louis Loubet, who ignored security instructions to stick to 50kph
and instead pushed the limits.
Loubet later admitted feeling a sense of responsibility for
the risky move.
"When the security guard came to see me, he told me I
had to drive at 50Kph.”
“I said maybe he would not want to do that, so I drove fast.
It was a bit stressful but fine," Loubet revealed.
Ruto, visibly shaken after the experience, admitted, “That
thing is crazy. Absolute madness – but unforgettable.”
“The sheer speed, you can hardly see the road, you can
hardly see the bend. These guys are real professionals."
Despite skipping the high-speed thrill, Ruto has extended a
warm welcome to all participants and fans.
"I will be there myself. Tukutane Vasha! Welcome
to the World Safari Rally, we are privileged to host you," he concluded.
