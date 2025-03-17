No Thank You! Why RUTO has declined invitation to be driven in a rally car ahead of this year’s Safari Rally!







Monday, March 17, 2025 - President William Ruto has politely declined an invitation to be driven in a rally car ahead of this year’s Safari Rally, choosing instead to enjoy the spectacle as a spectator.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) returns to Naivasha for the fifth consecutive year, running from March 20 to March 23, with over 100,000 fans expected to attend.

In a bid to promote the much-anticipated event, Ruto appeared in a video alongside Kenyan rally driver Minesh Rathod, emphasizing the significance of the race.

"The rally is important because it gives us an opportunity to showcase Kenya as a sporting destination. It also allows Kenyans to unwind and celebrate our drivers," Ruto remarked.

Rathod, set to compete in the NR4 class with his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, extended an offer for the President to hop into his car for a spin.

However, Ruto quickly declined, citing past experiences.

"No. That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. Pale mambo si vile unaona.”

“Wale marafiki wangu walinipigia kelele sana.”

“Please let me just come as a spectator," Ruto responded, alluding to an incident in 2023 when he was taken on a high-speed ride.

During last year’s event, Ruto was driven by French rally driver Pierre-Louis Loubet, who ignored security instructions to stick to 50kph and instead pushed the limits.

Loubet later admitted feeling a sense of responsibility for the risky move.

"When the security guard came to see me, he told me I had to drive at 50Kph.”

“I said maybe he would not want to do that, so I drove fast. It was a bit stressful but fine," Loubet revealed.

Ruto, visibly shaken after the experience, admitted, “That thing is crazy. Absolute madness – but unforgettable.”

“The sheer speed, you can hardly see the road, you can hardly see the bend. These guys are real professionals."

Despite skipping the high-speed thrill, Ruto has extended a warm welcome to all participants and fans.

"I will be there myself. Tukutane Vasha! Welcome to the World Safari Rally, we are privileged to host you," he concluded.

