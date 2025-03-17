Ministry of Defence responds to reports that RAILA ODINGA intervened to prevent a military coup against President WILLIAM RUTO during Gen-Z protests







Monday, March 17, 2025 - The Ministry of Defence on Monday, March 17th, issued a strong statement criticizing Daily Nation for publishing an article that claimed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had intervened to prevent a military coup against President William Ruto.

In its response, the Ministry dismissed these claims as “false, baseless, unfounded, misleading, and reckless,” while also condemning the newspaper for relying on “unverified claims from an anonymous source.”

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya reaffirmed that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) remains loyal to the Commander-in-Chief and is fully committed to national security and constitutional integrity.

"The articles which cite an undisclosed source allege that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in an exclusive interview, claimed he prevented a military coup against His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces," the statement read.

The Ministry further emphasized that Kenya’s military is professional and apolitical, urging the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting otherwise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST