GLADYS WANGA’s husband sends goons to attack her mpango wa kando, the Chief of Staff in the county CHARLES ODHIAMBO, with acid - He is hospitalized in India







Sunday, March 16, 2025 – A scandal has erupted in Homabay County Government after Gladys Wanga’s husband, George, reportedly hired goons to attack her mpango wa kando, who happens to be the chief of staff in the County.

Charles Odhiambo has been having a secret affair with the Governor for quite some time until recently when her husband got wind of their illicit affair, prompting him to plot a brutal attack on him.

Odhiambo was trailed and accosted by goons at a posh estate in a major town, where he had gone to collect a huge amount of money for the Governor.

He was beaten to a pulp and doused with acid.

Odhiambo is reportedly receiving treatment in India after sustaining serious injuries.

The matter is being kept under wraps in the County Government.

A source reached to popular X personality Kimuzi, exposing the closely guarded secret.

The Star also reported the matter a few days ago on the Corridors of Power.

