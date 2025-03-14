No more mandatory Mathematics under CBC? Curriculum shake-up sparks debate - See reactions!

Friday, March 14, 2025 - Kenya’s education system is undergoing a significant transformation, and one major change has everyone talking - mathematics will no longer be a compulsory subject under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) for senior school students.
While math has always been a core subject under the 8-4-4
system, the new curriculum takes a different approach, allowing students more
freedom in shaping their academic journeys.
Under CBC, students must take English or Kenya Sign
Language, Kiswahili, Physical Education, and Community Service Learning.
Beyond that, they will choose from 38 subjects across three
broad categories: STEM (Science,
Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), Arts and Sports Science, and Social
Sciences.
The decision to make math optional has sparked mixed
reactions.
Some believe that basic math skills are sufficient for
non-STEM careers, while others argue that math is essential for critical
thinking and problem-solving.Top of Form
Bottom of Form
See some of the reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments