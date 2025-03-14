No more mandatory Mathematics under CBC? Curriculum shake-up sparks debate - See reactions!







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Kenya’s education system is undergoing a significant transformation, and one major change has everyone talking - mathematics will no longer be a compulsory subject under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) for senior school students.

While math has always been a core subject under the 8-4-4 system, the new curriculum takes a different approach, allowing students more freedom in shaping their academic journeys.

Under CBC, students must take English or Kenya Sign Language, Kiswahili, Physical Education, and Community Service Learning.

Beyond that, they will choose from 38 subjects across three broad categories: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), Arts and Sports Science, and Social Sciences.

The decision to make math optional has sparked mixed reactions.

Some believe that basic math skills are sufficient for non-STEM careers, while others argue that math is essential for critical thinking and problem-solving.Top of Form

See some of the reactions below.

