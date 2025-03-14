More details of the pedestrian killed by President RUTO’s motorcade emerge as police issue a vague statement - Are they trying to cover up?







Friday, March 14, 2025 – More details have emerged regarding the tragic death of a foreign national who was fatally struck by President William Ruto’s motorcade along Ngong Road near Adams Arcade on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Edgar Michael Frederick, a 75-year-old British national who was widely known in the area for his interactions with traders and his longstanding support for vulnerable residents, was left lying on the roadside as the convoy continued without stopping, sparking serious concerns over Government accountability and emergency response protocols.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victim was walking towards a mosque for afternoon prayers when he was hit.

His body was initially taken to City Mortuary before being transferred to Lee Funeral Home.

Hours after the incident, the National Police Service released a brief statement confirming that a Government vehicle was involved and that investigations were underway.

However, the statement has been met with criticism, with Kenyans questioning whether authorities would have responded in the same manner if the victim had been a common mwananchi.

Many have accused the police of only addressing the incident because the deceased was a foreign national, reigniting debate on Government transparency and equal treatment in such cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST