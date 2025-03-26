Police vehicle secretly filmed being misused by rogue cops in Loitoktok - They were selling cabbages to the public (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Rogue cops stationed in one of the police stations in Loitoktok are in the spotlight after they were captured on camera misusing the station’s official vehicle.

The cash-starved cops converted the police Landcruiser into a market stall and shamelessly sold cabbages to the locals.

They had parked the vehicle, which was full of cabbages, by the roadside.

Locals were seen negotiating for prices before buying the cabbages.

The cops were not aware that they were being recorded as they misused the station’s vehicle.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with Kenyans calling for disciplinary action to be taken against the cops.

Watch the video.

Police vehicle secretly filmed being misused by rogue cops in Loitoktok - They were selling cabbages to the public pic.twitter.com/CKbubVCDEX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 26, 2025

