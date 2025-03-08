New Camaraderie!! IDA ODINGA and First Lady MAMA RACHEL attend the same function after RUTO and RAILA signed a political pact (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife Mama Ida at Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay County to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The colourful event that brought together prominent women leaders in the country and other dignitaries was hosted by Governor Gladys Wanga.

This is the first time that the First Lady and Ida Odinga are being spotted together in public after Ruto and Raila signed a political pact at KICC.

