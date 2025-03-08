UHURU’s man, DAVID MURATHE’s cryptic post over RUTO - RAILA pact sparks reactions - Is he predicting the 2027 election outcome







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson, David Murathe, has stirred political debate with a cryptic message following President William Ruto’s political pact with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

The agreement, signed on Friday, March 7th, at the KICC, marks a significant shift as Ruto and Raila commit to working together ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting to the development, Murathe, an ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, hinted at a possible political twist, suggesting that Ruto could become Kenya’s first-ever one-term president.

In his post, Murathe pointed out that Raila historically aligns himself with a sitting president during their final term.

Notably, this is the first time the ODM leader has joined forces with a first-term president.

Ruto’s approval ratings have taken a hit due to controversial economic policies and a crackdown on online dissent, particularly from Gen Zs, an influential voting bloc in 2027.

With the political landscape shifting, could Murathe’s prediction come true?

Only time will tell as Kenya inches closer to the next general election.Bottom of Form

