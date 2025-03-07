Netizens shocked to see CHEBUKATI’s father living conditions in the village despite his son pocketing millions! Look at the bed and mattress (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - A photo of Wafula Chebukati’s elderly father has sparked reactions on social media, with Kenyans discussing his living conditions in the village.

John Wafula, 92, lives a humble life in Trans Zoia, where he is battling ill-health.

Mzee Wafula was pictured interacting with visitors who had gone to visit his family in his tiny bedroom.

Netizens who reacted to the trending photos felt that Chebukati should have improved his elderly father’s life and noted that he looked neglected.

See photos and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST