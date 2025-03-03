Faces of two KAMBA men arrested in connection with the murder of British businessman CAMPBELL SCOTT (PHOTO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - A Nairobi court has ordered the detention of two suspects, Alex Mutua Kithuka and Albanus Mutinda Nzioki, for 21 days as investigations continue into the murder of British national, Campbell Scott.

The two will be held at Capital Hill and Kilimani police stations, respectively.

Scott’s body was discovered in a forest in Makueni County under circumstances that remain under investigation.

Detectives sought additional time to complete their inquiries, including forensic analysis and witness statements.

The court granted the request, stating that the extended detention would allow investigators to gather crucial evidence before any formal charges are filed.

See photo of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST