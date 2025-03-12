Culture of Impunity!! Trucks belonging to KDF and Administration Police unit pictured being used to ferry construction materials to a private site near Roysambu carwash (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - A private developer, who is believed to be connected with powerful individuals in Government, is on the spot for misusing state resources.
A concerned Kenyan took photos of trucks belonging to KDF
and Administration Police unit ferrying materials to a private site near
Roysambu carwash, where construction is ongoing.
The photos come at a time when the culture of impunity is back in the country.
