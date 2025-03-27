MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SANDRA MBUVI, reveals why she can’t date Kenyan men and netizens are talking!







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Sandra Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has stirred mixed reactions after boldly declaring that she cannot date Kenyan men.

During a live TikTok session, Sandra clarified that she has no issue with Kenyan men but simply doesn’t find them her type.

"What did Kenyan men do to you? Nothing.”

“They are just not my type. Like ew," she said.

Reflecting on past relationships, Sandra admitted she once dated without much thought but changed her approach after being disappointed.

“A long time ago, I used to date anyone, but that got me embarrassed and used.”

She also shared why she keeps her love life private.

“I never post my relationships, just a hand. Coz if there’s no ring on my finger, you think I’m gonna post you on the gram?”

Her ideal man? “Loyal, above 6ft, and a man who knows his worth,” she revealed.Bottom of Form

Below are some reactions from netizens.

@Rose🌹: "Wanasema pia wewe sio type yao taftana na wayahudi."

@jovial joy: "Hata wewe si type yao."

@PRINCE MWITI: "Ona huyu, your dad is Kenyan too."

@Lucie Zk: "Mnakasirika kwani lazima apende Kenyan men?"

@keisha : "Lakini ata mimi si kwa ubaya lakini Kenyan men aaaah apana hata kama sina kakitu."

@Monica Montana: "Hata mimi sipendi Kenyan men ...nyota ilikataa."

The Kenyan DAILY POST