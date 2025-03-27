KIKUYU LADY goes viral for selling Muratina in a water dispenser at an event (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Kikuyus are known for their business-savvy nature, always finding ways to make money.
This viral video has proven this yet again after a Kikuyu
lady was spotted selling muratina - a traditional brew - straight
from a water dispenser at an event.
Traditionally, muratina is reserved for
cultural ceremonies like dowries (ruracio), circumcisions (irua),
blessings, and reconciliations.
However, its popularity has grown among partygoers,
especially the youth.
Last year, a Kiambu court ruled that muratina is
not an illicit drink but ordered the Kikuyu Council of Elders to regulate its
production.
"The court orders the Kiama Kia Ma, with the
assistance of local chiefs, to regulate the preparation and consumption of
muratina in accordance with existing laws," the judge ruled.
Well, trust Kikuyus to turn any event into a business
opportunity!
Watch the video below.
KIKUYU LADY goes viral for selling Muratina in a water dispenser at an event pic.twitter.com/JAPdI6PkPM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025
