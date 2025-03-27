Comedian CHIPUKEEZY over the moon after landing prestigious role in President RUTO’s office







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Former Churchill Show comedian and MC Vincent Mwasia Mutua, better known as Chipukeezy, has landed a high-profile Government job in President William Ruto’s office.

The 34-year-old has been appointed the new Deputy Director of Protocol and Events in the Executive Office of the President.

Overjoyed by the appointment, Chipukeezy took to social media to express his gratitude to President Ruto for the opportunity.

"Deputy Director Protocol and Events, Office of the President: I am truly humbled and ready to serve.”

“When the time is right, God will make it happen. Thank you, His Excellency. @williamsamoeiruto ," he shared.

The news was also confirmed by Dennis Itumbi, Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, who congratulated the comedian on X.

“Congratulations on your appointment as Assistant Director, Protocol and Events in the Executive Office of the President!

"May you serve with unwavering focus and passion,” he wrote, referencing Habakkuk 2:3.

In his new role, Chipukeezy will oversee diplomatic protocols for State functions, coordinate the reception and accreditation of foreign dignitaries, and advise Government officials on etiquette and procedures.

A close ally of the Kenya Kwanza administration, Chipukeezy has frequently hosted events for President Ruto.

Previously, he served on the NACADA board under Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST