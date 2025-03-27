Marking Territory!! KIKUYU LADY parades her husband and warns his side chicks! The man’s reaction was priceless (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A Kikuyu lady is trending after she posted a video to warn her husband’s side chicks.

She paraded the face of her husband, who hails from Mai Mahiu, and announced to the world that he is married.

She warned any woman eyeing him to keep off her marriage.

“This man from Mai Mahiu is married. Those trying to wreck my marriage, be warned,” she ranted after finding out that some women were trying to invade her territory, putting her marriage at risk.

Her husband was left speechless as she recorded the video.

Leave my man alone, he’s married! Furious KIKUYU LADY parades her husband online and warns LADIES salivating on him pic.twitter.com/F4zbdDq6qY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST