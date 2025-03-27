An MCA who has been calling out Isiolo Governor ABDI GUYO over corruption escapes an assassination attempt







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Burat Ward in Isiolo County, Nicholas Lorot, sustained gunshot wounds after an attack by unknown assailants on Wednesday evening.

The MCA was reportedly shot in Isiolo town before being rushed to St. Theresa Mission Hospital in Kiirua, Meru County for medical attention.

Lorot, an outspoken figure in Isiolo’s political landscape, is known to be frequently at odds with Governor Abdi Guyo’s administration on key governance and resource allocation matters.

He is also actively involved in advocating for community land rights, which has often seen him engage in heated disputes with both county officials and private developers.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the incident has sparked speculation among residents and leaders, with some calling for a thorough investigation into whether the shooting was politically motivated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST