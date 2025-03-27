Former Citizen TV host KIMANI MBUGUA’s mental health deteriorates after leaving rehab - He loiters around in Thika collecting dirt (Heartbreaking VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Former Citizen TV host, Kimani Mbugua, has stirred concern among online users after he was captured on video loitering in Thika while exhibiting signs of mental distress.

Kimani has been battling mental health issues for the last five years.

Last year, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and comedian Oga Obinna came to his rescue and took him to rehab, where he stayed for months.

However, his mental health seems to have deteriorated after leaving rehab.

He spends most of his time loitering around in the outskirts of Thika, collecting dirt.

In 2020, Mbugua was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition that profoundly affected his personal and professional life.

Compounding his struggles, he grappled with substance abuse, including cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana, which exacerbated his mental health issues.

Mbugua's mental health deteriorated to the point where he experienced homelessness and made public pleas for assistance.

In response to his worsening condition, Sonko facilitated Mbugua's admission to a rehabilitation centre in Mombasa.

He stayed in the rehabilitation centre until December 2024, when he was discharged to spend the Christmas holiday with his family.

His condition is getting worse, as shown in the video below.

