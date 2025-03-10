Man crashes his car while driving as he was fighting with his wife over infidelity - See what she found in his car (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - A couple escaped death by a whisker after their family car crashed while fighting over infidelity.

The cheating man was confronted by his wife while driving after she found clothes belonging to another woman in his vehicle.

He decided to crash the vehicle, hoping that they would die.

Luckily, no one died in the accident.

He escaped unhurt while his wife sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

