BUSTED!! CCTV captures a Mchele Lady who drugged some men at Club Country Muthiga Inn and robbed them (VIDEO)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - A man who unknowingly consumed a spiked drink at Club Country Muthiga Inn is now seeking help to identify the woman responsible.

The incident, which mirrors the common trend of drink-spiking cases linked to so-called "Mchele Babes" left the victim robbed and disoriented.





"Hi Nyakundi. We are offering a reward of KSh 10,000 for any information leading to the identification of the lady wearing red, who Add 'mchele' to our drink at Muthiga Inn. If you have any details please contact [+254725767385 ]. All information will be kept confidential. Your assistance is highly appreciated. Thank you for helping us resolve this matter."

The Kenyan DAILY POST