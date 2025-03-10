KENNEDY AKUMU attempts to take his own life over his wife’s infidelity - She is cheating on him with a caretaker (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - A distressed man identified as Kennedy Akumu has taken to social media to air his marital woes after he found out that his wife was cheating on him with a church caretaker.

Akumu claims that when he confronted his wife over infidelity, she took everything in the house and left.

He has been sleeping on the floor in a single room and fighting depression, following his flopped marriage.

Akumu posted suicide messages on Facebook accompanied by a photo of poisonous insecticide.

He consumed the insecticide hoping to die but luckily, he was rescued and taken to the hospital.

“Mungu na yeye ata hajali nimegongewa ananipea a second chance. Dawa za panya na mende sikuhizi ni fake aje,’’ he lamented after surviving.

See posts below and photos of his cheating wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST