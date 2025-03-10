KENNEDY AKUMU attempts to take his own life over his wife’s infidelity - She is cheating on him with a caretaker (PHOTOs)

Monday, March 10, 2025 - A distressed man identified as Kennedy Akumu has taken to social media to air his marital woes after he found out that his wife was cheating on him with a church caretaker.
Akumu claims that when he confronted his wife over
infidelity, she took everything in the house and left.
He has been sleeping on the floor in a single room and
fighting depression, following his flopped marriage.
Akumu posted suicide messages on Facebook accompanied by a
photo of poisonous insecticide.
He consumed the insecticide hoping to die but luckily, he
was rescued and taken to the hospital.
“Mungu na yeye ata hajali
nimegongewa ananipea a second chance. Dawa za panya na mende sikuhizi ni fake
aje,’’ he lamented after surviving.
See posts below and photos of his cheating wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments