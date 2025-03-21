MADNESS! This bold and unapologetic Kenyan man wearing a skirt and heels has a message for LUOs - When did we get here? (VIDEOs)







Friday, March 21, 2025 - A viral video of a cross-dressing Kenyan man confidently discussing his dating preferences has left netizens stunned.

Dressed in a skirt, lipstick, and high heels, he boldly stated that he has no specific preferences - except that he would never date Luos.

His audacity and confidence sparked debate online, with many wondering when cross-dressers became so fearless in expressing themselves given that Kenya is largely a conservative country.

Watch the video and reactions.

Okay. What is happening in Kenya lately? pic.twitter.com/AYFyMJY7ly — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 19, 2025

