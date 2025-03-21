Thirst For A Soft Life!!! This LADY is set to be executed after being found guilty of trafficking 3Kgs of heroin (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 21, 2025 - A young lady, who was found guilty of drug trafficking, is set to be executed on 21st March, 2025.

She was found in possession of 3 Kgs of heroin at a Bangladeshi Airport.

Her execution was delayed due to political unrest in in the South Asian country.

Before she was arrested, she used to live a flamboyant lifestyle and brag openly on social media.

One of her messages read on her X account read, “Catch flights, not feelings,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST