Identity of the rogue agent who together with her boyfriend JOHN NJOROGE used MARGARET NDUTA to traffick drugs to Vietman through blackmail revealed (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 21, 2025 - Rogue city agent Rish Kamunge is in trouble after it emerged that she colluded with her boyfriend John Njoroge and used Margaret Nduta to traffick drugs to Vietnam without her knowledge.

Rish runs a recruitment agency where she takes job seekers to Gulf and Asian countries for jobs.

Some of the job seekers have in the recent past accused Kamunge of defrauding them and dumping them in foreign countries, where they are treated like slaves after being promised well-paying jobs.

Kamunge and her boyfriend stuffed over 2Kgs of cocaine in Nduta’s bag and instructed her to deliver the bag to a woman in Vietnam in 2023.

She was arrested by the authorities at the airport and later sentenced to death.

Kamunge flew out of the country after Nduta’s story went viral.

Detectives are looking for her.

