Comedian MAMMITO shares PHOTO of her newborn daughter online and explains why she won’t reveal identity of her baby daddy!

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan comedian and content creator Mammito Eunice has finally shared a glimpse of her newborn daughter, days after giving birth.
The comedian, who had gone quiet on social media, sparked
curiosity among fans wondering if she had already delivered.
Many speculated that she had chosen to keep the news
private.
However, Mammito put the rumors to rest by posting a
heartwarming photo of herself with her baby.
Throughout her pregnancy, Mammito kept her fans entertained
with humorous skits and lighthearted content, but one thing she has remained
tight-lipped about is the identity of her baby’s father.
"I cannot see any man now; I am blind for only one man.
I am already taken.”
“Whatever happened, happened. I accepted him. I am a weak
vessel, and I was made of clay," she said in an recent interview.
Addressing why she keeps her relationship private, she
explained,
"In Nairobi, you have to keep your relationship a
secret—you never know.”
“You show him off, and people start judging or even secretly
take him.”
“At 31, I can't start dating all over again, asking things
like ‘What’s your favorite color?’”
“I’m too old for that!"
Fans continue to shower her with love and well-wishes as she embraces motherhood.
