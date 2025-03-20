





Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Social media is awash with a challenge dubbed, “The useless things I gave my child,” where ladies have been exposing their deadbeat baby daddies.

A lady, who sired a baby with controversial Kikuyu Prophet Peter K, has joined the challenge and shared a photo of their baby.

The baby is a carbon copy of the prophet.

The rogue prophet left her to take care of their baby single-handedly.

Prophet K came into the limelight after several men accused him of drugging them and taking advantage of them.

He was arrested a few days ago.

See the photo of the cute baby he has abandoned.

LADY accuses gay Kikuyu Prophet, PETER K, who was arrested for drugging men and doing the unthinkable to them, of being a deadbeat dad - Shares PHOTO of their kid pic.twitter.com/uEivVXYmoI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 20, 2025

