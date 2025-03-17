JALANG’O reacts to MARGARET NDUTA’s death sentence in Vietnam after going through her charge sheet!







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Lang'ata MP, Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, has weighed in on the case of Margaret Nduta, a 37-year-old Kenyan woman sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug trafficking.

Nduta was convicted after being found with 2kg of narcotics upon arrival in Vietnam and was scheduled for execution on Monday, March 17, at 8:30 p.m.

Jalang’o took to social media to express his sentiments, stating that after reviewing her charge sheet, all that remains is to pray for her.

"Took my time and went through her charge sheet… All we can do is pray for her!”

“May peace wrap itself around you.”

“May love give you courage. And may you feel, even now, that you are not alone… A nation is united for you," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has described the case as “complex and difficult,” with diplomatic interventions yet to bear fruit.

On Sunday, March 16th, Korir Sing’Oei provided an update, revealing that he had spoken to Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nguyen Minh Hang.

During the conversation, he conveyed Kenya’s concerns and reiterated President Ruto’s request for Vietnam to delay the execution while alternative solutions are explored.

As of now, no official confirmation has been given on whether Vietnam will reconsider the execution.

Bottom of FormThe Kenyan DAILY POST