Leave my man alone, he’s married! Furious KIKUYU LADY parades her husband online and warns LADIES salivating on him (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A no-nonsense Kikuyu woman has set social media on fire after boldly warning ladies drooling over her husband.

In the viral video, she parades her man, making it crystal clear - he is married!

She directs a special warning to women from Mai Mahiu, claiming they are particularly interested in him.

Meanwhile, the husband remains calm, seemingly unbothered.

Fired up, she even hurls expletives, showing she’s ready to do whatever it takes to protect her marriage.

Talk about marking your territory!

Watch the video below.

Leave my man alone, he’s married! Furious KIKUYU LADY parades her husband online and warns LADIES salivating on him pic.twitter.com/F4zbdDq6qY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025

