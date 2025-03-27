DRAMA as an armed and drunk MUBABA driving a Prado registration number, KCZ 887 P, attacks his lover at night in Thindigua, forcing her to flee to safety (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A violent man was captured on camera assaulting his lover in Thindigua, forcing her to flee to safety.

In the video, a young man is seen approaching the distressed lady after he found her stranded in the cold.

She was crying and accusing her lover, a ‘mubaba,’ of physically assaulting her.

She alighted from the vehicle and scampered to safety after he slapped her.

“Amenichapa makofi. Amelewa,” she cried out.

When the arrogant ‘mubaba’ got out of his vehicle, a Prado registration number KCZ 887 P, he insulted the man who came to the rescue of his lover, calling him stupid.

“Mzee kuna shida? Is there a problem? Why are you beating her?” the concerned man confronted him and tried to inquire what had caused the conflict between the two.

“Don’t be stupid. I beat her up because she refused to drive the car,’’ he arrogantly responded.

He then boarded his vehicle and sped off while heavily intoxicated, leaving his lover behind.

According to those who know him, he is armed and turns violent when drunk.

Watch the video.

DRAMA as an armed and drunk MUBABA driving a Prado registration number, KCZ 887 P, attacks his lover at night in Thindigua, forcing her to flee to safety pic.twitter.com/HGJiSUkdE4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST