I only date men above 30! Kenyan Slay Queen gives interesting reason she dates Wababaz over young men besides money (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 27, 2025 – A Kenyan slay queen has sparked debate after revealing why she prefers dating older men, popularly known as Wababaz, over her age mates.
While many assume money is the main reason young women go
for older men, she insists there’s more to it.
According to her, Wababaz are busy men with
responsibilities, unlike younger guys who have too much free time - time they
often use to cheat.
Though she acknowledges that even older men can be
unfaithful, she believes young men are more likely to stray because they lack
focus.
Her bold take has left tongues wagging, with many weighing
in on her perspective.
Well, you learn something new every day!
Watch the video below.
Young Boys or Wababaz........ pic.twitter.com/9XtxMWlJiH— Masaki (@selemasaki) March 26, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
