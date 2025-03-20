TikToker AZZIAD’s swollen lip sparks speculation even as she insists it’s just a bad flu - See PHOTOs and reactions







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Renowned TikToker and media personality Azziad Nasenya has set tongues wagging after sharing photos of her noticeably swollen lip.

In a candid post, Azziad revealed that she initially self-medicated with pharmacy-bought medicine, hoping for quick relief.

However, when the swelling persisted, she had no choice but to seek medical attention.

"By the time I was going to bed, this was the condition… I had gone to the pharmacy, got medicine, was told it would go down in an hour, but that didn’t happen at all. I had to go to the hospital," she shared.





While she insists it's just a bad flu, online speculation is running wild.





Some netizens suspect she may have had a lip filler gone wrong, drawing comparisons to Tanasha Donna, who recently dissolved her botched lip fillers after similar swelling.

Was it just the flu, or is there more to the story?



