Kwani Hio Gari Ni Karatasi? Netizens react to a video of an accident involving a mkokoteni and a saloon car

Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A saloon car was badly damaged after the driver rammed into a mkokoteni along Mombasa Road.
The video has gone viral and sparked reactions, with a
section of netizens questioning the durability of used cars being shipped into
the country.
The video also comes at a time when Kileleshwa MCA,
Robert Alai, has tabled a motion at the Nairobi County Assembly that will see mkokotenis
and wheelbarrows operating in the city issued with reflective number plates.
Apart from the number plates, operators of the non-motorized
means of transport will be required to wear reflective jackets and obtain
insurance.
He explained that the move was aimed at ensuring that the
business operators are regulated, owing to their increase in the city,
especially in the CBD.
Alai added that the proposed regulations were also aimed at
ensuring that the operators adhere to safety standards and lane discipline.
Should Nairobi County MCAs approve the motion, all those
affected will be given 6 months to comply with the new regulations.
As proposed by the MCA, the National Transport and Safety
Authority (NTSA) will be designated to issue the number plates just as in the
case of cars and motorcycles.
Ameponea. pic.twitter.com/ysYqTtj0tv— Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) March 6, 2025
