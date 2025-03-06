Plainclothes police officers deployed to harass and arrest youths around TRM area ahead of planned demos at Bishop EDWARD MWAI’s church (PHOTO)







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Renowned social media personality, Francis Gaitho, has raised an alarm after it emerged that plainclothes police officers have been deployed around the TRM area to harass youths.

The rogue cops were pictured arresting two young men for no reason.

Reports indicate that the cops have been deployed to the area after youths on Tiktok threatened to hold demos at Bishop Edward Mwai’s church located near TRM mall, after President Ruto donated Ksh 20 million to his church last Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST