I have received more than 5,000 abusive messages - Pastor EDWARD MWAI of Jesus Winner Ministry cries out after his phone number was leaked to the public, following RUTO’s Ksh 20 million donation







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Renowned city preacher Edward Mwai, the founder of Jesus Winner Ministry, is facing a lot of backlash after President William Ruto pledged a Ksh 120 million donation to his church.

Mwai’s phone number was leaked to the public and since then, he has been receiving abusive phone calls and text messages from Kenyans.

Speaking to the media, Mwai said he has received more than 5,000 abusive text messages.

His wife has also been receiving abusive messages and phone calls after her phone number was posted on social media.

“I have received more than 5,000 abusive messages and cannot make calls,” he said, adding that he has been forced to buy a new phone.

Mwai now claims that Ruto’s donation was only a pledge and he has not yet received a coin from the Head of State.

“For the record, President Ruto never left any money behind. I consider what he promised like any other pledge, when you are left chasing after it to be fulfilled. The service was live and I challenge you to review the footage and show me where my team or board member is receiving the donation,” he added.

