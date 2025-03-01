Kiburi Imerudi!! RUTO’s ‘flower girl’ MILLICENT OMANGA flaunts her expensive Parking lot as she vomits on struggling Kenyans (VIDEO)

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga simply can’t stop flaunting her opulent lifestyle on social media while millions of Kenyans struggle with the rising cost of living.
Omanga, a staunch ally of President William Ruto, frequently
shares glimpses of her extravagant lifestyle on TikTok and Instagram,
showcasing her high-end car collection, which includes Range Rovers, a
Mercedes-Benz, and a newly acquired Audi RSQ8 worth over Ksh 20 million.
Recently, she caused an online stir by displaying her
Bentley Bentayga (Ksh 26 million) and a 2024 Range Rover valued at over Ksh 40
million.
As Kenyans question the source of her wealth, reports
indicate that her company secured a Ksh 1 billion tender to supply furniture to
State Houses.
Many believe the lucrative Government contracts are
financing her flamboyant lifestyle.
Watch the video below and reactions.
Money is good! Ukipata shortcut shine nayo kama Omanga ama Kairo. pic.twitter.com/KoDGmmfTBD— Wanjiru ✨ (@Wanji001) February 28, 2025
