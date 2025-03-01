Kiburi Imerudi!! RUTO’s ‘flower girl’ MILLICENT OMANGA flaunts her expensive Parking lot as she vomits on struggling Kenyans (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga simply can’t stop flaunting her opulent lifestyle on social media while millions of Kenyans struggle with the rising cost of living.

Omanga, a staunch ally of President William Ruto, frequently shares glimpses of her extravagant lifestyle on TikTok and Instagram, showcasing her high-end car collection, which includes Range Rovers, a Mercedes-Benz, and a newly acquired Audi RSQ8 worth over Ksh 20 million.

Recently, she caused an online stir by displaying her Bentley Bentayga (Ksh 26 million) and a 2024 Range Rover valued at over Ksh 40 million.

As Kenyans question the source of her wealth, reports indicate that her company secured a Ksh 1 billion tender to supply furniture to State Houses.

Many believe the lucrative Government contracts are financing her flamboyant lifestyle.

Watch the video below and reactions.

Money is good! Ukipata shortcut shine nayo kama Omanga ama Kairo. pic.twitter.com/KoDGmmfTBD — Wanjiru ✨ (@Wanji001) February 28, 2025

