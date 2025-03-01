Artcaffe branch manager, SYDNEY ACHOLLA, accused of preying on female workers and bullying his juniors at the restaurant’s branch along Thika Road







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - A disgruntled staff member has exposed Sydney Acholla, a branch manager at Artcaffe.

The rogue manager at Artcaffe Thika Road Petrol Station (Survey) reportedly takes advantage of female workers by preying on them.

Those who turn down his advances are fired and frustrated at work, while those who give in are promoted.

Sydney has also created a toxic work environment at the restaurant where he bullies his juniors, leading some to depression.

Below is a message that a staff member wrote to Cyprian Nyakundi.

