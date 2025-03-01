VIDEO!! BURNA BOY shipped his own sound equipment ahead of his much-anticipated show







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Celebrated Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, left nothing to chance to guarantee his fans quality entertainment by shipping his own sound equipment.

His crew was spotted offloading high-end speakers from a truck ahead of his highly anticipated show at Uhuru Gardens.

The Grammy Award-winning artist arrived in Kenya on Friday, sending waves of excitement across his fanbase.

Burna Boy’s visit marks a major highlight in Kenya’s entertainment calendar, with thousands of fans eager to witness his electrifying performance.

The concert is expected to feature his biggest hits, including “Last Last,” “Ye,” and “Gbona.”

Burna Boy flew to Kenya with his own sound equipment pic.twitter.com/FfXwFQdv4G — NAIROBI GOSSIP CLUB (@NairobiGossips) February 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST