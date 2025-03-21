Kenyan woman working in Kuwait hit with a bottle on the head by a friend and -thrown off a building during a house party - See PHOTOs of the suspects







Friday, March 21, 2025 - A house party in Kuwait turned tragic after a Kenyan lady identified as Catherine Gatimu, was reportedly hit with a bottle on the head by a friend and thrown off a high-rise building.

On the fateful day, Nduta boarded a cab and joined her friends for the party, only for her body to be found lying on the floor in the morning.

Her friends were arrested by police and released after a few days.

They allege that she committed suicide by jumping off the building after falling into depression.

However, it is now emerging that she was hit with a bottle on the head and thrown off the building.

A postmortem conducted on her body revealed that her skull was hit with a blunt object.





Below are photos of Catherine’s friends, who were with her at the house party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST