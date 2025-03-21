Two LADIES caught shoplifting forced to demonstrate how they do it without raising eyebrows – Ogopa Wanawake (VIDEO)

Friday, March 21, 2025 - These two ladies were caught shoplifting and made to demonstrate their sneaky tactics.
In a viral video, they re-enact how they skillfully stuff
stolen goods between their legs while casually strolling like regular shoppers.
Their confident moves suggest they had pulled off this trick
multiple times - until luck finally ran out!
Watch the video below.
