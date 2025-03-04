Kenyan slay queen who claims she got pregnant ‘accidentally’ shares a VIDEO going to a clinic to remove the 'stranger from her body’ - This is madness



Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A slay queen has sent social media into a frenzy after she recorded a video going to a clinic to get rid of her unborn baby.

The beautiful lady claimed that she got pregnant ‘accidentally’ and was not ready to be a mother.

She realized she was pregnant when the baby was two weeks old.

She visited a city clinic in the leafy suburbs, where she got rid of the baby and later went to party with her friends.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

