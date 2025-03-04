





Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A slay queen has sent social media into a frenzy after she recorded a video going to a clinic to get rid of her unborn baby.

The beautiful lady claimed that she got pregnant ‘accidentally’ and was not ready to be a mother.

She realized she was pregnant when the baby was two weeks old.

She visited a city clinic in the leafy suburbs, where she got rid of the baby and later went to party with her friends.

Watch the video.

Kenyan slay queen who claims she got pregnant ‘accidentally’ shares a VIDEO going to a clinic to remove the 'stranger from her body’ - This is madness pic.twitter.com/ofrMZeD598 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2025

