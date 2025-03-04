Why SUSAN KIHIKA was dumped by her flamboyant husband SAM MBURU - She also lied that she was on maternity leave







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Blogger Aoko Otieno has delved into the private life of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and revealed why she was reportedly dumped by her wealthy husband, Sam Mburu, a prominent businessman and tenderpreneur, barely 5 years after their colourful traditional wedding.

According to Aoko, Susan Kihika’s marriage crumbled after Sam found her sending steamy messages to Ruto.

He got mad and dumped her, ending their hyped marriage that was the talk in Kenya’s political circles.

Aoko also alleged that Susan lied to Kenyans when she explained her absence from the public limelight, claiming that she was on maternity leave.

She is reportedly battling ill-health and was admitted at John Hopkins University in the U.S.

Kihika has not fully recovered, and currently, the county is being run by the County Secretary, Dr. Samuel Mwaura.

She reportedly handed over all responsibilities to Dr. Samuel Mwaura, who she is alleged to be involved in a romantic relationship with.

The Kenyan DAILY POST