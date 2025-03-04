Thirst For Wealth!! Leaked PHOTOs of the multi-billion palatial home that a Chinese firm is building for RUTO behind State House







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - The Chinese firm that built the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is reportedly building a palatial home for President William Ruto behind State House.

Renowned blogger, Aoko Otieno, shared photos of the construction project on her X account and claimed that the Chinese contractor has demolished some parts behind State House to add more space.

The state-of-the art private home is reportedly bigger than the entire state house.

Ruto already has palatial homes in other parts of the country.

Ruto, who is reportedly swimming in billions through shady deals, has also demolished his Karen home and is rebuilding it to fit his status as one of the richest men in Africa.

He is also building another home in Kabarak.

See Aoko’s tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST