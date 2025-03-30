Kenyan podcaster MURUGI MUNYI’s SHOCKING CONFESSION sparks reactions – ‘I used to have fun in a club toilet with my ex-boyfriend’







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Kenyan podcaster and entrepreneur Murugi Munyi is no stranger to controversy, but her latest revelation has left fans stunned.

On a recent episode of The Messy Inbetween (TMI) podcast, which she co-hosts with Lydia Mukami, Murugi confessed to a jaw-dropping past dating experience.

“There was a guy I once dated, and the bar was so low that all our dates were in a club,” she admitted. “Every time we made out, it was in a club toilet.”

Her co-host was visibly shocked as Murugi reflected on her younger self.

“I really wanna give that young Murugi a hug,” she added.

The confession has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning how her husband might feel about such revelations.

Others argued that some past experiences are best left private.

Murugi, formerly known as Yummy Mummy, is a married mother of three.

Watch the video and reactions below.

“We used to do it in the club toilet - Married content creator, MURUGI MUNYI, leaves netizens talking after revealing her SHOCKING dating story pic.twitter.com/tGRJsN8wrL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 30, 2025

