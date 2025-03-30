Kenyan LADY sparks debate over ignoring calls from unknown numbers - ‘I don’t talk to strangers’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has ignited a debate online after boldly declaring that she never answers calls from unknown numbers.

In a now-viral video, she insists that anyone reaching out should first introduce themselves via text or voicemail before she considers picking up.

Her stance has divided opinion, with some netizens supporting her, citing privacy and security concerns.

Others, however, argue that ignoring unknown calls could mean missing out on emergencies, job opportunities, or important messages from loved ones.

“What if it’s a call from a company where you sent your CV? Or a relative in distress?” one user questioned.

Her controversial take continues to spark conversations about digital etiquette and personal boundaries.

Check out some reaction below.

Kenyan LADY sparks debate over ignoring calls from unknown numbers - ‘I don’t talk to strangers’ pic.twitter.com/PqHAsqwYYq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST