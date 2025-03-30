Comedian OGA OBINNA’s ‘Mumama, who accused him of stealing her Range Rover, introduces her new Ben 10 (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Comedian Oga Obinna’s ex-lover, Liz Kawela, has moved on after their breakup and flaunted her new boyfriend.

The filthy rich woman posted a video goofing around with her boyfriend at her lavish residence and said she is in a happy relationship after breaking up with Obinna.

Liz came into the limelight after she reported Obinna to the police at Gigiri Station, accusing him of stealing Ksh 2.5 million in cash and her Range Rover before disappearing.

Liz said she had been in a relationship with Obinna for one year.

During this time, they lived together at her house in Kitisuru.

She also allowed Obinna’s four children to stay with them.

“Obinna moved into my house with his kids. He is a conman and should be exposed,” Liz said.

She told the police that while they were having lunch at a hotel in Kiserian, Obinna sent his personal assistant and some men to her house.

They took cash, bedding, and other items worth Ksh 2.5 million.

The men also took her house help’s phones to stop them from calling her.

Liz said she has been the one supporting Obinna financially.

She added that the cars he uses belong to her.

Below is a video of Liz and her new lover.

Comedian OGA OBINNA’s ‘Mumama, who accused him of stealing her Range Rover, introduces her new Ben 10 pic.twitter.com/M9BFeEUcUY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST